Seneca House Advisors Sells 25,758 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Seneca House Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,758 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.20. The company had a trading volume of 616,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,962. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average of $105.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.36.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

