Seneca House Advisors Sells 360 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Seneca House Advisors lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,031 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,103,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

