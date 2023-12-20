ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 943.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.9% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after acquiring an additional 158,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,477,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after acquiring an additional 112,544 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.6 %

NOW traded down $4.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $703.15. 257,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $720.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $628.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.46. The firm has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

