ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,616 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 5.7% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

DFUV stock opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

