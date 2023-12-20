ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 25 LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 94.6% during the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $180,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

