ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $30.03 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,499 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 16.9% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $30,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,420,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 328,040 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

