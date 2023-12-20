ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 33.0% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $58,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 718,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after buying an additional 59,201 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,351,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after buying an additional 272,181 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

