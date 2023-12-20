Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $88.00 at Raymond James

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.
Shift4 Payments Stock Performance
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments
In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,913.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $411,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,450.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,913.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 28.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after acquiring an additional 87,199 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 51.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
