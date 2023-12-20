Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6,194.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,095,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,077,959 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 0.7% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $66,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $33,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,584,930. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 2.23. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $79.99.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

