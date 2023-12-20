Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Simmons First National from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Simmons First National

Simmons First National Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SFNC opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.88. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $196.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.20 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Simmons First National by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Simmons First National by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.