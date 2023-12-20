Single Point Partners LLC Invests $2.61 Million in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $75.18 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $75.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

