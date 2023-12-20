Single Point Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $311.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $311.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 5 Biotech stocks tapping into unmet mental health treatment needs
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- What should your portfolio look like in 2024?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- FuelCell Energy could be turning a corner
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.