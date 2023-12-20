Single Point Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $311.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $311.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

