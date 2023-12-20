Single Point Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 87,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 63,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 20,374 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 75,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 192,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

