Single Point Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $174.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $141.44 and a 1-year high of $174.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.19.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.