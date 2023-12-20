Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Up to $11.42

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.42, but opened at $11.65. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 2,686 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $728.46 million, a PE ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 85.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 88.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Sky Harbour Group worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

