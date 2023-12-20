SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$206.02 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.