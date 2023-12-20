SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$206.02 million for the quarter.
Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.
