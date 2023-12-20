Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $48.09. 472,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,016. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $48.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

