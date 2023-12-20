Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,787,000 after buying an additional 1,588,425 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $554,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IAU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,523. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.83. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $39.29.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.