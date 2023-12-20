Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.88. The company had a trading volume of 630,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,547. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

