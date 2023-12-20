Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,767 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.49. 99,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,226. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.28.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

