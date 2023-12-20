Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 469 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.29. The company had a trading volume of 239,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,539. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.00 and its 200-day moving average is $119.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

