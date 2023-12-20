Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Shares Purchased by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors owned about 0.29% of Sotherly Hotels worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,433,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 44,350 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 954,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 77,448 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 28,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,920. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

