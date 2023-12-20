Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EPD opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.