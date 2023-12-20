Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 4,979 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.39, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

