Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 56 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $225.44 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.57 and a 200-day moving average of $213.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.