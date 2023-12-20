Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 7,268 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 448.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,001,000 after buying an additional 1,662,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,412,000 after acquiring an additional 324,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $181.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

