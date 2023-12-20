Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 1,766 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 224,820 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

