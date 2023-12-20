Sound Income Strategies LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.24. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

