Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $180,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSK. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.