Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $311.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $311.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.64.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

