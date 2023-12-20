Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,262,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,612 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1405 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

