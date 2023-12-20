Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 2,099 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,876,000 after buying an additional 27,699,624 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,182,000 after buying an additional 1,233,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,827,000 after buying an additional 957,916 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,286,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,827,000 after buying an additional 865,384 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,988,000 after buying an additional 737,693 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.