Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 257,789 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 257,789 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

View Our Latest Report on HBI

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.