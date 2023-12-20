Sound Income Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

