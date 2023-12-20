Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Acquired by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,436 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

