SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.524 per share on Thursday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Stock Performance

SPAC and New Issue ETF stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. SPAC and New Issue ETF has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $24.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65.

Get SPAC and New Issue ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPAC and New Issue ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPAC and New Issue ETF stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.62% of SPAC and New Issue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SPAC and New Issue ETF

The AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims to provide a broad exposure to Special Purpose Acquisitions Corporations (SPACs) and newly-listed firms. SPCX was launched on Dec 16, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPAC and New Issue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAC and New Issue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.