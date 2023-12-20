SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,902 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.77. 963,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,311. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.69. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.