SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Increased by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $375.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.66. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $375.56.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

