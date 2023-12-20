SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Trimmed by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

GLD stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,223. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $166.06 and a 1 year high of $192.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.43.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

