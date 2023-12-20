SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Reduced by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.53. 1,992,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326,650. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $166.06 and a 1-year high of $192.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

