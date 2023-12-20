SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.60. 1,851,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,326,650. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $166.06 and a 1-year high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.