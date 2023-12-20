SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6,035.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315,809 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $43,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 622,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 75,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 64,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 267,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 85,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 440,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,290. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

