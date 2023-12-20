SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Raised by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

