SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Shares Purchased by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEU. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.91. 1,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,910. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $470.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

