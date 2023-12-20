SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 2.6% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,582 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,150,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,033 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,797 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 822,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

