SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $55.86.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

