SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.25

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.25 and last traded at $65.22, with a volume of 155427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

