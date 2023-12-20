SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.06.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

