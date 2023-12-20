SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,561 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,853.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,830,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,290 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,450 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $46.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

